The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium.
Dorothy Robinson

Dorothy Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Dorothy (Dot) Passed away peacefully on the 26th July 2019
aged 88 years.
Wife of the late Eric,
Mum of Anne & Jane,
Mother in law of Kim & Phil,
Granny of Jess, Em and Colleen,
Gee Gee to Charlotte.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 13th August 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service to The Salvation Army. Bright colours to be worn. All further enquiries to CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough PE1 2RX Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
