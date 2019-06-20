|
Robinson Dorothy Evelyn
'Auntie Dolly' From Peterborough.
Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 8th June 2019
at Peterborough City Hospital
aged 98 years
A very special and much loved Auntie,
and loving sister,
she will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be at
Peterborough City Crematorium
on Monday 24th June 2019
at 4pm.
Flowers are welcome.
For all enquiries please contact
Swearers Funeral Service
Blenheim Road
Ramsey
Cambs
PE26 1AL
Tel 01487 812239
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
