The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
13:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Dorothy Peart

Dorothy Peart Notice
PEART Dorothy
(Dot) Passed away peacefully at Cherry Blossom Care Home on 20th July 2019, aged 98 years.
Loving wife of the late John.
Loving mum of John and of the late Mike. Devoted grandmother and
great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Monday 5th August 2019 at 1.30pm, floral tributes may be sent to
the chapel of rest.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough
PE1 2RX Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
