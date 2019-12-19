Home

Dorothy Goodson

Dorothy Goodson Notice
GOODSON Dorothy
'Dot' Passed away peacefully at home
on the 8th December 2019
aged 89 years.
Loving wife of Colin, Mum,
Grandmother and Great-grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at
St.Thomas A Becket Church,
Ramsey on Monday
23rd December at 10.30am
followed by interment.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
for Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall may be made at the service.
With grateful thanks to Dr Zaccharia and staff on the Elderly Ward at PCH
for their care and kindness.
Further enquiries to
H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors,
61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey,
PE7 1TT. Tel:01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
