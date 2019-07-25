|
DAVIES Doris Passed away peacefully on
15th July 2019, aged 92 years.
She will be sadly and greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 12.30p.m. at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Mencap, Grantham & District may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP
Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 25, 2019