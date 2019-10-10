|
Adams Doris Mary
(nee Shrive) Passed away peacefully
on 26th September 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stefan,
loving mother and nan.
The funeral service will be held on
Thursday 17th October, 12.00noon at the Church of All Saints,
Elton followed by an interment
in the church yard.
Flowers or donations if desired for the Volunteer Action in Oundle
may be sent to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019