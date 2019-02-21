|
|
|
Scarff Doreen Adored wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away on February 15th 2019. She will always be remembered for being the free-spirited, loving, generous, vibrant and inspirational person that she was, and will be missed by all of those whose lives she touched. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 3.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association in Doreen's memory.
All enquiries may be directed to the
Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough PE2 8RB
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More