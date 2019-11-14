Home

CHAMBERS Doreen 11.10.49 - 12.11.08
The day you left and
gained your wings,
Our hearts just broke in two,
We wish you could of stayed with us,
But Heaven needed you.
You left us with the memories,
And we love you dearly still,
No matter how much time goes by,
You know we always will.
You were a very special person,
With kindness in your heart,
And the love we had together,
Grows stronger now we're apart.
We know we cannot bring you back,
Although we wish it every day,
But a piece of us went with you,
The day you went away.
From your loving family
the Chambers x x x
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
