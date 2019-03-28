Home

Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Hill Dora Passed away peacefully on
14th March 2019, aged 93 years.

Widow of Jim, Mum to Pauline and Jackie. Loving Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.

The funeral service will take place on Monday 8th April 2019 at 14:00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.

Donations, in lieu, may be made at the service to Alzheimers Society and Maxey House Sparkle Fund.

All further enquiries to
R J Scholes
(Deeping St James)
4 Horse Gate, Peterborough, PE6 8EN.
Tel: 01778 380659.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
