Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00
St Marys Church
Whittlesey
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stapleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Stapleton

Notice Condolences

Donald Stapleton Notice
STAPLETON Donald Arthur Passed away peacefully at Keneydon House on
2nd March 2019
aged 93 years.
Devoted husband to the belated Audrey, much loved Dad of June and Graham, dear Father-in-Law of Julie. Loving Grandad of Rebecca,
Racheal, Charlotte and James
and a Great-Grandad
The Funeral service will take place at
St Marys Church, Whittlesey on
Friday 29 March 2019 at 11am
followed by the interment
at Whittlesey Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, may be made
at the service for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries may be made to
H E Bull & Son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, Peterborough, PE7 1TT.
Tel:- 01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.