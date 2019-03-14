|
|
|
STAPLETON Donald Arthur Passed away peacefully at Keneydon House on
2nd March 2019
aged 93 years.
Devoted husband to the belated Audrey, much loved Dad of June and Graham, dear Father-in-Law of Julie. Loving Grandad of Rebecca,
Racheal, Charlotte and James
and a Great-Grandad
The Funeral service will take place at
St Marys Church, Whittlesey on
Friday 29 March 2019 at 11am
followed by the interment
at Whittlesey Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, may be made
at the service for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries may be made to
H E Bull & Son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, Peterborough, PE7 1TT.
Tel:- 01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More