The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Donald Beaumont Notice
BEAUMONT Donald (Don) Passed peacefully away on Saturday 1st June 2019,
aged 89 years.
Devoted and loving husband
to the late Ann.
Loving father, father in law,
granddad and great granddad
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 24th June 2019 at 2pm. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest at Peterborough Road, Stanground, PE2 8RB or donations can be made on the day of the service for Sue Ryder at Thorpe Hall.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
