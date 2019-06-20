|
|
|
Lincoln Diana Esther
(née Mower)
ALCM Passed away peacefully at home on
Friday 31st May, aged 85 years.
Beloved partner of Peter, will be
sadly missed by friends and family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will also be warmly missed for her love of music.
Funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 1:30pm.
Flowers welcome, donations
at the service to the
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Peterborough & District Funeral Services,
Tel: 01733 245883
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
Read More