The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
13:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Diana Harkness Notice
HARKNESS Diana Passed away at Sue Ryder
Thorpe Hall Hospice on
Friday 11th October 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved mother of Joanna and mother-in-law of Richard.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 1st November 2019 at 13:00. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for Myeloma UK and Amnesty International UK
in memory of Diana.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
