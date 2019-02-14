Home

Peterborough Funeral Services Ltd t/a Smiths Funeral Directors (Fletton)
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
13:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Desmond Bowen Notice
BOWEN Desmond Thomas
'Des' Formerly of Royal Mail.
Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital on
30th January 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila.
Much loved father of
Denise and Michael and
father-in-law of Amie.
Also a loving grandad of Sam.
Funeral service to take place on
Wednesday 20th February, 1:00 pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for the
British Lung Foundation
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
