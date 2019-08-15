|
REEDMAN Derrick Edwin Passed away at home
on 24th July 2019 aged 82.
Muched loved Husband of Barbara, loving Dad of Deborah and Brother of Celia, Brother-in-law of John, Janet and Graham and Uncle. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Andrew's Church Whittlesey on Tuesday 27th August at 11.15 followed by interment at Whittlesey Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired, for Cancer Research UK can be made at the service. Further enquiries to H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directos, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TT, Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019