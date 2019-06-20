|
PAYNE Derek 'Roy' of Stilton
passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
8th June 2019, aged 78 years.
Brother of Janice and Eunice.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary Magdelene Church, Stilton on Tuesday 2nd July at 2pm
followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
For any further enquiries please contact MJ Claypole, 37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ, Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
