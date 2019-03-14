|
|
|
CAPEWELL Dennis Passed away peacefully on
3rd March 2019 at
Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Funeral service with mass to take place on Tuesday 19th March, 12:30 pm
at Sacred Heart and St Oswald's Church, Lincoln Road, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers
only. Donations for the Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More