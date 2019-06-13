|
|
|
Hill Denis Edward James From Longthorpe, Peterborough.
Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 25th May 2019
A loving Husband to the late Audrey,
a very special Dad to
Anne, Linda and Janet,
Grandad to Vicky, Becky, John,
Jessica, Emma and Katie
and Father in Law of
Terry, Clive and Tim.
The funeral service will be at
Peterborough City Crematorium on
Friday 28th June 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers by request
but donations in Denis' memory
are for The Wildlife Trust and can
be made on the day or sent c/o
Swearers Funeral Service
Blenheim Road
Ramsey, Cambs,
PE26 1AL
Tel 01487 812239
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More