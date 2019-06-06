|
Barker Denis Aged 90 years, passed
away peacefully in hospital
on the 14th May 2019.
Loving partner of Barbara.
Sadly missed by all his friends.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 11:30am. All gentlemen feel free to wear a colourful tie. No flowers please by request, donations if desired for
Ward A10 Peterborough City Hospital may be made on leaving the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150
Lincoln Road, Werrington, PE4 6LQ
Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
