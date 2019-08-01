Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
15:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Dean Garwell Notice
GARWELL Dean Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 18th July 2019,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Christine. Much loved uncle of Mark and Esther, dear great uncle of Thomas and Jayne. Dear brother-in-law of Joyce and Gill, who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 9th August, 3.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
All flowers welcome, but if preferred donations for British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
