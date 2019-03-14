|
TABBITT David William Joyce, Marnie, Michele and family would like to thank everyone who attended David's funeral and for the generous donations to the
and
Cedar Court Nursing Home.
Thank you for all the lovely cards and kind messages of sympathy.
A heartfelt thanks to Reverend Nigel for all his help and advice and for the lovely service he conducted.
Thanks to H E Bull and Son
for funeral arrangements.
Please accept this, the only intimation.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
