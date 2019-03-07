|
|
|
SMITH David Edward Passed away suddenly on
16th February 2019 aged 59 years.
A loving son, father, grandfather and brother, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
15th March at 11.00 at St Mary's Church, Whittlesey, followed by burial at Whittlesey Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be made in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to H E Bull and Sons,
61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey,
01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
