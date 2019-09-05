Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Seabrooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Seabrooke

Notice Condolences

David Seabrooke Notice
Seabrooke David Alexander
(Ex Perkins Engines) Passed away peacefully after an illness he fought bravely on Saturday 24th August 2019 aged 85 years.

Dearly loved husband of
Philomena (Phil) and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.
He will be much missed by all his many family, friends and neighbours.

His funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 1pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer and Specialist Care, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.