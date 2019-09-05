|
|
|
Seabrooke David Alexander
(Ex Perkins Engines) Passed away peacefully after an illness he fought bravely on Saturday 24th August 2019 aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of
Philomena (Phil) and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.
He will be much missed by all his many family, friends and neighbours.
His funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer and Specialist Care, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019