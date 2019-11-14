|
|
|
FAVELL David Sadly passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 29th October 2019,
aged 75 years.
Loving husband to Rachel,
loving father and father in law
to Paul and Jules.
The Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made at the service,
to Cancer Research
and Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Central England Co-Operative
Funeral Service,
Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough , PE1 2RX
Tel. 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019