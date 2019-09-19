|
|
|
Dean David Lloyd Passed away suddenly on
5th September 2019,
aged 89 years. Devoted husband of the late Dorothy Dean.
Loving dad to Dixie, Alison and Roland.
Devoted grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 27th September 2019 at 12:00pm. At David's request bright clothing to be worn. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu,
if desired, may be made at the service
for East Anglian Air Ambulance.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019