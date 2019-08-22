Home

Darrell Harrison Notice
HARRISON Darrell Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
9th August 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Avril.
Loving brother to Roberta, Rita and Denise and brother-in-law to Rita, David, Alan and John. Also, a loving uncle and great uncle.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th August, 1:00 pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Secret World Wildlife Rescue at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
