|
|
|
NEAL Cyril Gordon Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Loving husband to
the late Mary Neal.
Loving father, grandfather,
and dear friend to many.
The Funeral service will take place at
Castor Church of St. Kyneburgha
on Thursday 13th June at 1:30pm,
followed by burial at Marholm Church
Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest at
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street.
Donations in lieu to be made for
The Salvation Army.
Enquiries to be made to Co-Operative
Funeralcare, 541 Lincoln Road,
Peterborough PE1 2PB
Tel:- 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
