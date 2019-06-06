Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Neal

Notice Condolences

Cyril Neal Notice
NEAL Cyril Gordon Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Loving husband to
the late Mary Neal.
Loving father, grandfather,
and dear friend to many.
The Funeral service will take place at
Castor Church of St. Kyneburgha
on Thursday 13th June at 1:30pm,
followed by burial at Marholm Church
Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest at
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street.
Donations in lieu to be made for
The Salvation Army.
Enquiries to be made to Co-Operative
Funeralcare, 541 Lincoln Road,
Peterborough PE1 2PB
Tel:- 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.