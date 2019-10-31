Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Notice

Colin Harris Notice
HARRIS Colin Passed away at Longueville Court Care Home on the 19th October 2019
aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Margaret.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 2pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu may be made at the service to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel; 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
