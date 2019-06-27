|
|
|
INGLEDEW Colette
(nee White)
Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital on
18th June 2019, aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of John. Loving mother
to John, Colm and Sharon.
Loving mother-in-law to Kris and Siobhan, special nanny to Darren, Callum and Jamie and sister to
Pat, Linda, David and Mary.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 5th July, 10.00am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Dementia UK and Macmillan Cancer Support
at the service or c/o
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 27, 2019
