BIRD Clive Timothy
'Tim' Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 14th December 2019,
aged 65 years.
Devoted Dad of Joel, Toby and Thomas and Brother of Richard and Anne.
The funeral service will take place
at St Marys Church, Farcet on
Monday 30th December 2019 at 11am followed on to Farcet Cemetery at 12:15pm. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at Stanground and donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for St Marys Church in memory of Clive 'Tim'.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019