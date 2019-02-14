|
Palmer Clifford Barrie
(known as Barrie) Passed away peacefully after a long illness at home on 31st January 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Ann.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 19th February, 12.15pm at
St. Andrew's Church, Northborough followed by cremation at Peterborough Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, for Help for Heroes.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
