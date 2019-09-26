|
MOORE Clifford Stanley Passed away peacefully on 19th September 2019,
at The Gables Care Home, Eastrea, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of
Maisie (née Hales).
Loving dad of Steven, Megan and Andy. Devoted grandad of Aaron.
Grateful thanks to all staff at The Gables for the excellent care given to Cliff.
The funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Monday 7th October at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu to The Gables
may be made at the service.
For any further enquiries please contact M J Claypole Funeral Directors on Tel:- 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019