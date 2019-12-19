|
Keen Clifford William
'Cliff' On Monday 9th December 2019 Cliff, aged 87 years, sadly passed away at The Royal Papworth Hospital Cambridge. Loving Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be greatly missed by all of us. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 30th December 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers for the RSPCA. All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough PE2 8RB.
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019