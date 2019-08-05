Home

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:00
St.John's Church
Stanground
Veni Claire Passed away peacefully on July 20th 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 65. Now reunited with her beloved husband Roy.
Cherished mother to Paul and Amy much loved Nan to Emily, Lewis, Scarlett and William, she will be sadly missed by her brother Robert and all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 7th August 2019, 1:00pm at St.John's Church Stanground followed by interment at Fletton Cemetery.
All flowers will be greatly appreciated and can be sent to the Chapel of rest Whittlesey Road, Stanground before 10:00am on the 7th August.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-operative Funerals, Whittlesey Road, Stanground, Peterborough Telephone 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 5, 2019
