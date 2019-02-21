|
GEORGE Christopher 'John' Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 12th February 2019
aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving dad of Alyson and Chris. Father-in-law of James and Mandy. Dear grandad of Thomas, Ben, Charlotte and Jamie.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 11th March, 12noon at Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be given at the service or to sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
