MALINOWSKI Christine Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital,
with family by her side,
on 25th February 2019, aged 68 years.
Christine was a dearly loved sister to
Paul and Diane and sister-in-law
to Krysia, Graham and Dean.
She will be sadly missed by her
niece, Lara, and nephews Scott,
Andrew, David and by her great
nephews Ryan and Harry.
She was a beloved aunty-in-law to
Heather and dear friend to many,
particularly to Shannon and Louise.
A short service will take place at
Fletton Cemetery at 1:00 pm on
Friday 15th March, followed by a
service of celebration for
Christine's life at The Fleet at 2:00pm.
All are welcome both at the cemetery
and at The Fleet and the family would
love it if as many people as possible
could wear either posh shirts
or something blue.
Donations in Christine's memory can
be made to Unity Allstars Gold Special
Needs Cheerleading Team, either
at the funeral, through the family,
or online at
www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding
/cheer-for-Christine
For any enquiries please contact
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
