MALINOWSKI Christine Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital,

with family by her side,

on 25th February 2019, aged 68 years.

Christine was a dearly loved sister to

Paul and Diane and sister-in-law

to Krysia, Graham and Dean.

She will be sadly missed by her

niece, Lara, and nephews Scott,

Andrew, David and by her great

nephews Ryan and Harry.

She was a beloved aunty-in-law to

Heather and dear friend to many,

particularly to Shannon and Louise.

A short service will take place at

Fletton Cemetery at 1:00 pm on

Friday 15th March, followed by a

service of celebration for

Christine's life at The Fleet at 2:00pm.

All are welcome both at the cemetery

and at The Fleet and the family would

love it if as many people as possible

could wear either posh shirts

or something blue.

Donations in Christine's memory can

be made to Unity Allstars Gold Special

Needs Cheerleading Team, either

at the funeral, through the family,

or online at

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding

/cheer-for-Christine

For any enquiries please contact

Smiths Funeral Directors,

Church View House, 75 High Street,

Peterborough PE2 8DT.

Telephone: 01733 347474. Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More