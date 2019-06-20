Home

Christine Exton

Notice Condolences

Christine Exton Notice
EXTON Christine Passed away peacefully
at home on
Tuesday 4th June 2019,
aged 72 years.

Devoted Wife of Kevin.
Loving Mum of Tracey and Paula
and Mother-in-law of Darrin.
Beloved Nan of Luke, Aaron, Kelsey, Liam and Kyle and Great Grandmother of Kyra and Caden.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be at the service for Cancer Research UK.

All further enquiries to
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
