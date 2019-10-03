Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
14:30
St Botolph's Church
Longthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecily Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecily Wilson

Notice Condolences

Cecily Wilson Notice
WILSON Cecily May Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
24th September 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Donald.
Loving mother to Anne &
mother- in-law to Ian.
Also, a much-loved grandma to Nick, Steph & Chris.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 11th October 2019, 2:30pm at
St Botolph's Church, Longthorpe followed by private committal at Peterborough Crematorium.
Cecily's family have requested that black need not be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers may be made to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice & St Botolph's Church, Longthorpe at the service or
sent c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.