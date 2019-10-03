|
|
|
WILSON Cecily May Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
24th September 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Donald.
Loving mother to Anne &
mother- in-law to Ian.
Also, a much-loved grandma to Nick, Steph & Chris.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 11th October 2019, 2:30pm at
St Botolph's Church, Longthorpe followed by private committal at Peterborough Crematorium.
Cecily's family have requested that black need not be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers may be made to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice & St Botolph's Church, Longthorpe at the service or
sent c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019