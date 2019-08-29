|
Mangieri Carmine Peacefully passed away at home after
a long illness, on 23rd August 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late Angela.
Much loved Papa
and cherished Nonno.
Loving partner of Lucia and
loving stepdad. Dear brother of Umberto and Filomena.
The funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 3rd September, 11.30am at
St Peter & All Souls RC Church
followed by burial at Eastfield
Cemetery. All flowers welcome or,
if preferred, donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be given at the service or sent
to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019