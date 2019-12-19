Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Werrington
Crowson House
Werrington, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE4 6LQ
01733 225770
Resources
More Obituaries for Canty Dermot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Canty Dermot

Notice Condolences

Canty Dermot Notice
Dermot Canty Dermot (Jim) Canty,
passed away on the
5th December 2019,
aged 80 years.
He leaves behind his wife Edy,
son Mark and daughter Teresa,
son-in-law Dave and
granddaughter Dannii.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 12.30 pm followed by a wake at
the Cresset at 1.30pm.
All further enquires to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -