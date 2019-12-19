|
|
|
Dermot Canty Dermot (Jim) Canty,
passed away on the
5th December 2019,
aged 80 years.
He leaves behind his wife Edy,
son Mark and daughter Teresa,
son-in-law Dave and
granddaughter Dannii.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 12.30 pm followed by a wake at
the Cresset at 1.30pm.
All further enquires to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019