WEST Brian Passed away peacefully at home on
28th October 2019 aged 69 years. Much loved husband of Dawn.
Dear dad of Mark and Laura.
'G'dad of Ethan, Gracie, Summer
and Louie, who will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 15th November, 3.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice can be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019