Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian West

Notice Condolences

Brian West Notice
WEST Brian Passed away peacefully at home on
28th October 2019 aged 69 years. Much loved husband of Dawn.
Dear dad of Mark and Laura.
'G'dad of Ethan, Gracie, Summer
and Louie, who will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 15th November, 3.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice can be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -