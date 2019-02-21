|
Lucas Brian of Crowland,
passed away suddenly on
Sunday 10th February, aged 72 years.
Loving husband of Janet, adored dad of Kate and a dear brother.
Funeral Service at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be
left at the Service.
Enquiries to A Coley & Son
Funeral Directors, Quaker House,
West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE (01733 211968)
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
