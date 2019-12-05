|
HUSKISSON Brian Passed away peacefully on 25th November 2019. Beloved husband
of Samantha
and much loved dad to
Sophie and Lauren.
Cherished son to Ruby
and dear brother to Floyd, Maureen, Paul, Keith and the late Susan. Wonderful uncle and special friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 13:30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service in Brian's memory for Addison's Disease Charity.
All further enquires to
CEC Funeralcare, Werrington,
01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019