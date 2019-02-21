|
CRACK Brian Walter Passed away on
Monday 11th February 2019,
aged 86 years.
Husband to Betty (deceased)
and June, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, loved, cherished and admired in equal measure by all.
He leaves many who were so much
the better for knowing him.
Thanks go to Emergency Department staff at PCH who fought valiantly to help and Nene Valley Surgery for support.
Funeral Service at 1.00pm on
Tuesday 26th February at Peterborough Crematorium.
All welcome. Family flowers only, donations for BHF please, his passion, may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
