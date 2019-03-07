|
CAVE Brian Wilfred Passed away on
21st February 2019, aged 78 years. Brian will be remembered
as a founder member of the fundraising team for
East Anglian Air Ambulance Service. He was also very involved with Peterborough speedway and raised promotions and advertising revenue for the club. Devoted husband of Sue. Much loved father, grandfather
and great- grandfather. Sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 11th March 2019 at 3.00pm. Colourful clothes to be worn.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired for Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund may be made at the service. Enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
