|
|
|
Barnard Brian William Passed away peacefully
at home on Wednesday
6th November 2019
aged 81 years.
Husband of Ann, Dad of Paul and Tina.
Brian will be greatly
missed by all his family.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 21st November 2019
at 10:00am.
Immediate family flowers
only please by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service
for Papworth Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019