Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brendan Ledgister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brendan Ledgister

Memories Condolences

Brendan Ledgister Memories
Ledgister Brendan Levi 24/02/94 - 03/10/2018

To lose someone I loved so much
Brings pain beyond belief
There are no words to ease my pain
My sadness and my grief
I've lost someone so close
So wonderful and dear
I think about your special ways
And wish that you were here
But although you have left this world
You'll stay within my heart
Guiding like an Angel
Even though we are apart
For love is everlasting
And so are my memories
Your legacy that's always there
To light the way for me

Forever and always, Auntie Lis xxx
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.