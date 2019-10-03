|
|
|
Ledgister Brendan Levi 24/02/94 - 03/10/2018
To lose someone I loved so much
Brings pain beyond belief
There are no words to ease my pain
My sadness and my grief
I've lost someone so close
So wonderful and dear
I think about your special ways
And wish that you were here
But although you have left this world
You'll stay within my heart
Guiding like an Angel
Even though we are apart
For love is everlasting
And so are my memories
Your legacy that's always there
To light the way for me
Forever and always, Auntie Lis xxx
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019