The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Brenda Sarsby Notice
Sarsby Brenda Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving wife, mother and nan.
Brenda will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 11th March 2019 at 12:30 pm. Family flowers only please,
donations may be left at the
service in memory of Brenda for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
Further enquiries to the Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough.
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
