ANDERSON Brenda Mildred
(Mildred) Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on
Sunday 23rd June 2019, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late John,
devoted Mum of Valerie, Martin, Trevor (deceased) and Jackie. Mother-in-law to John and Leigh, Nanna to Ian, Michelle, Samantha, Steven, Neil (deceased) and Elizabeth. Great Nanna to Orla, James, Sophia, Sofia, Ethan, Jenson and Lilia.
Funeral service at St Pauls Church, Spalding, on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 1pm followed by burial in
Spalding Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service on the day or sent to
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD.
Tel 01775 723199.
